Merger of St. Louis County, St. Louis city policing proposed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis County police chief has proposed a consolidation of city and county police departments.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar's combined department would have 2,654 commissioned officers. The city now has 1,328 and the county has 1,006 officers. The proposal says the focus would be to "secure the downtown and central corridor."

The plan also calls for leaving the 52 municipal police departments in the county intact. Belmar described his proposal in an interview Thursday as a "concept paper."

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden issued a statement saying it would be premature to comment on the plan, which he said he had not seen.

The union for city police and the county' NAACP president expressed concerns about the proposal.

