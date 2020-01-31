Menu you can't refuse: New steakhouse named after mobsters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new steakhouse is coming to Las Vegas and its named after two of the city's most notorious mobsters.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Bugsy & Meyer’s is set to open on the Strip later this year at the Flamingo.

The name is an homage to Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, the infamous gangster who opened the Flamingo in 1944. It's also named after Meyer Lansky, a New York organized crime figure and major backer of the resort.

Creators say Bugsy & Meyer’s aims to seat customers in an atmosphere reminiscent of Old Vegas.

To get inside, visitors must walk past the kitchen and dry-aged meat cooler — a journey similar to the back-of-house entrances diners made long ago.

The restaurant features a main bar and dining room, a raw bar, patio, and three private dining rooms.

Bugsy and Meyer’s interior includes the Count Room, a private speakeasy bar lounge with an expanded cocktail menu. But only “in-the-know” guests will have access to this hidden room, according to the resort.

“We want our guests to feel as if they’ve traveled back in time to when the Flamingo Las Vegas first opened, with glamour, class and intrigue," said Flamingo Las Vegas Regional President, Eileen Moore-Johnson, in a statement.