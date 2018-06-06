Men killed in St. Louis elevator shaft fall identified

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have identified the two workers who were killed Monday after falling down an elevator shaft at a downtown construction project.

Police said Wednesday that the victims were 44-year-old Joey Hale and 58-year-old Ben Ricks, both of St. Louis.

The accident happened in a building being converted into a hotel on Washington Avenue. The workers were in a basket six stories up when it fell. Authorities said a safety cable snapped.

GenCorp Services, the firm that hired the workers, said Tuesday that the men were union employees using a piece of equipment for the first time since its installation.