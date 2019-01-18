Memphis museums offer free admission to shutdown workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Museums and arts-related attractions in Memphis, Tennessee are offering free admission to federal workers affected by the U.S. government shutdown.

Stax Museum, the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum and the National Civil Rights Museum are among organizations offering free admission for workers with badge identification from any federal government department.

ArtsMemphis says on its website that Dixon Gallery and Gardens is also giving free admission to federal contractors who have been affected by the shutdown.

About 800,000 federal workers have been affected by the shutdown, with many losing paychecks and working without pay since late December.

John Doyle is executive director of the Rock 'n' Soul Museum. Doyle says that "if a museum visit offers a bit of enjoyment or a brief reprieve, our doors are open."

---

