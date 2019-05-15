Memorial Day parade line of march announced
WESTPORT — William Vornkahl, president of the Westport Veterans Council, recently released the line of march for the Memorial Day parade and the program for services to be held on Veterans’ Green after the parade on May 27.
The Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Riverside Avenue. Immediately following the parade, memorial services will be held on Veterans’ Green. If the parade is canceled, services will be held at 10 a.m. in the Westport Town Hall Auditorium.
LINE OF MARCH
Honor Division
Connecticut Senior Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps
Westport Police Department
Westport Volunteer EMS
Grand Marshal Nicholas T. Zeoli
Aides to Grand Marshal — World War II veterans
1st Division
Dignitaries — RTM members
Westport Community Band
Connecticut Veterans Honor Guard
August Matthias Post 63 — American Legion
Joseph J. Clinton Post 399 — Veterans of Foreign Wars
VFW Auxiliary 399 Westport Float
American Legion 100th Anniversary Vehicle
Knapp Military Vehicles
2nd Division
Nash Drum Corps
Westport Fire Department
Fire Department vehicles
Y’s Men of Westport/Weston
Westport Little League
Staples High School Band
Staples Tuition Grant
Westport Soccer Association
Westport Lacrosse Association
Suzuki Music School of Westport
St. Paul Christian School
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Westport Woman’s Club
3rd Division
Knights of Columbus — Council #3688
Coleytown Middle School Band
Boy Scouts of America
Westport Library
Westport Sunshine Rotary
Girl Scouts
Westport League of Women Voters
Westport Rotary Club
Bedford Middle School Band
World Champion Taekwondo Westport
Kids First Dentistry
4th Division
Westport Masonic Lodge Temple #65
Col. John Chester Fife & Drum Corps
United Methodist Church of Westport & Weston
Westport Weston Family YMCA
Builders Beyond Borders
Westport P.A.L.
Radio Station WEBE 108
Junior Colonials Fife & Drum Corps