Memorial Day parade line of march announced

A delegation of Representative Town Meeting members in marches in the Memorial Day parade.

WESTPORT — William Vornkahl, president of the Westport Veterans Council, recently released the line of march for the Memorial Day parade and the program for services to be held on Veterans’ Green after the parade on May 27.

The Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Riverside Avenue. Immediately following the parade, memorial services will be held on Veterans’ Green. If the parade is canceled, services will be held at 10 a.m. in the Westport Town Hall Auditorium.