  A delegation of Representative Town Meeting members in marches in the Memorial Day parade. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo / Westport News

    Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo

WESTPORT — William Vornkahl, president of the Westport Veterans Council, recently released the line of march for the Memorial Day parade and the program for services to be held on Veterans’ Green after the parade on May 27.

The Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Riverside Avenue. Immediately following the parade, memorial services will be held on Veterans’ Green. If the parade is canceled, services will be held at 10 a.m. in the Westport Town Hall Auditorium.

LINE OF MARCH

Honor Division

Connecticut Senior Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps

Westport Police Department

Westport Volunteer EMS

Grand Marshal Nicholas T. Zeoli

Aides to Grand Marshal — World War II veterans

1st Division

Dignitaries — RTM members

Westport Community Band

Connecticut Veterans Honor Guard

August Matthias Post 63 — American Legion

Joseph J. Clinton Post 399 — Veterans of Foreign Wars

VFW Auxiliary 399 Westport Float

American Legion 100th Anniversary Vehicle

Knapp Military Vehicles

2nd Division

Nash Drum Corps

Westport Fire Department

Fire Department vehicles

Y’s Men of Westport/Weston

Westport Little League

Staples High School Band

Staples Tuition Grant

Westport Soccer Association

Westport Lacrosse Association

Suzuki Music School of Westport

St. Paul Christian School

St. Paul Lutheran Church

Westport Woman’s Club

3rd Division

Knights of Columbus — Council #3688

Coleytown Middle School Band

Boy Scouts of America

Westport Library

Westport Sunshine Rotary

Girl Scouts

Westport League of Women Voters

Westport Rotary Club

Bedford Middle School Band

World Champion Taekwondo Westport

Kids First Dentistry

4th Division

Westport Masonic Lodge Temple #65

Col. John Chester Fife & Drum Corps

United Methodist Church of Westport & Weston

Westport Weston Family YMCA

Builders Beyond Borders

Westport P.A.L.

Radio Station WEBE 108

Junior Colonials Fife & Drum Corps