Memorial Day marked in California with parades, ceremonies













Photo: Richard Vogel, AP
Mike Lackey pays his respects to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The New Buffalo Soldiers arrive for a Memorial Day service at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Monday, May 28, 2018.
A rose and an American flag rest on top of a veterans gravestone to honor fallen soldiers at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in celebration of Memorial Day in Los Angeles on Monday, May 28, 2018.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With boisterous parades and reflective ceremonies, Californians are paying their respects on Memorial Day to those who died serving their country.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke during an observance at the city's National Cemetery, where family members placed flowers on loved ones' graves.

East of Los Angeles, hundreds of motorcyclists roared through the streets of Riverside County for the annual West Coast Thunder ride in honor of lost service men and women.

In San Francisco, residents marked the day with a cemetery walk and community picnic at the Presidio, a park and former military fort.

Across the Golden Gate Bridge, participants celebrated with an annual parade through downtown Mill Valley.