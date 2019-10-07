Meet the candidates: Weston election guide 2019

Here is a list of who is running in Weston’s municipal elections this November. Click on candidates’ names to learn where they stand on local issues. Answers are based on a questionnaire sent to all candidates by the Westport News.

First selectman

Chris Spaulding

Selectmen

Samantha Nestor

Stephan Grozinger

Board of Finance

Richard Bochinski

Alan Grauberd

Amy Gare

Jeffrey T. Farr

Greg Murphy

Board of Education

Gina Albert

Ruby Hedge

Taffy Hiller

Melissa Walker

Hillary Koyner

Police Commission

David Muller

Beth Gralnick

William J. Brady

Jess P. Dipasquale

Planning & Zoning Commission

Ken Edgar

Jane Connolly

Donald Saltzman

Richard B .Wolf

Zoning Board of Appeals

Don Scarborough

Ilene Richardson

Glenn C. Van Deusen

Daniel F. Gilbert

Zoning Board of Appeals, alternate

Megan Loucas

Board of Assessment Appeals

Barbara Reynolds

Roberto Ordonez