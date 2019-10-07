-
(L-R) Ellen Uzenoff and her husband Bob vote, Thurs., April 15, 2010, on the Weston referendum at Weston Middle School.
Photo: Phil Noel / ST
Here is a list of who is running in Weston’s municipal elections this November. Click on candidates’ names to learn where they stand on local issues. Answers are based on a questionnaire sent to all candidates by the Westport News.
First selectman
Chris Spaulding
Selectmen
Samantha Nestor
Stephan Grozinger
Board of Finance
Richard Bochinski
Alan Grauberd
Amy Gare
Jeffrey T. Farr
Greg Murphy
Board of Education
Gina Albert
Ruby Hedge
Taffy Hiller
Melissa Walker
Hillary Koyner
Police Commission
David Muller
Beth Gralnick
William J. Brady
Jess P. Dipasquale
Planning & Zoning Commission
Ken Edgar
Jane Connolly
Donald Saltzman
Richard B .Wolf
Zoning Board of Appeals
Don Scarborough
Ilene Richardson
Glenn C. Van Deusen
Daniel F. Gilbert
Zoning Board of Appeals, alternate
Megan Loucas
Board of Assessment Appeals
Barbara Reynolds
Roberto Ordonez