Medical workers conflicted by France's lockdown that isn't JOHN LEICESTER and SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 8:14 a.m.
Nurses Stephanie Dias, right, and Segolene Poux, prepare to tend to patients affected by COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, Friday, March 19, 2021. The French prime minister was announcing new restrictions to combat the resurgent coronavirus epidemic in Paris when nurse Anaelle Aeschliman started her 12-hour night shift caring for comatose patients with COVID-19.
PARIS (AP) — When nurse Anaelle Aeschliman started her 12-hour night shift caring for unconscious patients with COVID-19, the French prime minister was announcing new restrictions to combat the resurgent coronavirus epidemic in Paris.
She was not impressed. The 26-year-old had been hoping for a full nationwide lockdown to slow the streams of gravely ill patients filling ICUs like hers, in the west of Paris.
JOHN LEICESTER and SYLVIE CORBET