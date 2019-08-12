Medical marijuana commission to hold first meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's commission considering laws about medical marijuana is holding its first meeting.

The Medical Cannabis Study Commission is tasked with recommending legislation to be considered in the 2020 legislative session. The panel will hold its first meeting at the Alabama Statehouse on Tuesday morning.

The commission was created by lawmakers as a compromise after a bill to allow medical marijuana stalled in the Alabama Legislature.

Sen. Tim Melson's original bill would have allowed patients with certain medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana with a doctor's approval. The Alabama Senate approved the measure, but the proposal hit opposition in the House of Representatives.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says more than 30 states have approved some form of a medical marijuana program.