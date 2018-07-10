Photo: Yale Joel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett
Projected slide showing test for diagnosis of German measles by Dr. Gordon Brown of Univ. of Mich.
U.S. cities with highest rates of non-medical exemptions for vaccinations:
Seattle was one of 15 'hotspot' metropolitan locations where more than 400 kindergartners received non-medical exemptions for vaccinations in 2016-2017. less
Spokane also made the list.
And Phoenix, AZ.
Four Texas cities, including Houston, made the list.
Fort Worth, TX was on the list.
As was Austin, TX.
Detroit, MI made the list.
Another Michigan city, Troy, was on the list. Warren, MI also made the list.
Kansas City, MO was on the list.
Pittsburg, PA was also on the list.
SEATTLE (AP) — Snohomish County Health District officials have confirmed a case of measles in a child who visited the U.S. in June for a summer program.
KING-TV reports that child visited nine public places in King and Snohomish Counties between June 20 and 27, including a Walmart, a McDonald's, a Dairy Queen, the Providence - Monroe Clinic Pharmacy and the YMCA in Monroe.
Health officials say people who visited those businesses as well as a Wendy's and the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett and the Redmond Medical Center and Swedish Pediatrics Redmond may have been exposed to the measles.
Health officials have been contacting impacted businesses and providers to alert them of potential exposures.
People who haven't been vaccinated and were at one of the locations during that timeframe are asked to call a health care provider.