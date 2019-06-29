#MeToo-inspired bills head to Oregon governor

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will overhaul the way it handles workplace harassment complaints within the Capitol months after allegations of sexual misconduct rocked the statehouse.

The Senate sent two companion bills to the governor Saturday meant to ensure workplace training and more thorough investigations of complaints. The bills create a Legislative Equity Office to oversee annual training for lawmakers and lobbyists. The office will also serve as an independent investigator to look into complaints.

The measures also extend the statute of limitations on when someone can make a complaint about misconduct from one year to five years.

The bills respond to a report from the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries that revealed top legislative leaders didn't adequately respond to allegations of sexual harassment against former Republican state Sen. Jeff Kruse.