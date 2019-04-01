McSally hosting discussion on surge of migrants into Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Sen. Martha McSally has organized a roundtable discussion on the recent surge of migrants being apprehended and released into Arizona communities.

She's hosting Monday's event in downtown Phoenix.

Expected to attend are officials from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the mayors of Mesa and Yuma, and members from non-governmental organizations.

Arrests all along the southern border have skyrocketed in recent months.

Border agents were on track to make 100,000 arrests and denials of entry at the southern border in March, over half of which are families with children.

To manage the crush, Customs and Border Protection is reassigning 750 border inspectors from their usual duties at the ports of entry to help Border Patrol keep pace with arrivals in between ports of entry.