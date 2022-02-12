McCook High graduate combines love of art and sports

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — A McCook High School graduate and former minor league pitcher for the Chicago Cubs has combined his two passions, art and sports, into a thriving career he’ll share with local high school students and his hometown as well.

Chris Brown will display some of the signed portraits he’s done as the sports artist for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame at the Keystone Lobby on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. A 1994 MHS grad, he’s also been asked to teach workshops for high school students at MHS Bison Days on Feb. 14-15.

“It’s a huge honor,” Brown told the McCook Gazette. “I never thought I’d be asked to come back to teach at my high school.”

As the artist for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, located in Natchitoches, La., since 2009, he creates portraits of each inductee that are displayed in the Hall of Fame. As of 2020, he’s created nearly 120 portraits for the Hall of Fame, including star athletes such as Shaquille O’Neil and Peyton Manning.

Now living in the Fort Worth, Texas, area with his wife, Paula and son, Maddux, he teaches high school advanced art in a nearby suburb. He was featured in Beckett Magazine in 2019 and 2020 as one of the top sports artists in the United States.

It’s a life he never dreamed possible, Brown said, but “opportunities exist, even if you come from a small town, if you’re willing to work hard and sacrifice. There are doors and windows everywhere.”

Growing up in McCook, Browns said he started drawing as a child and always had an interest in art. “I’ve been drawing as far back as I can remember and I had some great art teachers growing up,” he said, citing Jim Steinke and Steve Clapp. He then discovered his other passion, baseball, and played on the Legion team in McCook. Brown remembers playing on the practice fields over the viaduct, at Felling Field and later, at the Jaycee Ball complex.

He has fond memories of growing up in McCook, he said, where “The whole town is your playground, not like in urban cities.”

Playing baseball allowed him to attend college on a sports scholarship and took him all over the U.S., he said. He majored in art at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and was later recruited as a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs minor league.

Playing baseball taught him a lot of things about art, Brown said, “like the benefits of having a short term memory.”

In baseball, you can’t dwell on your mistakes or you’ll never move on, he explained. Brown said he knew several very talented baseball athletes during his career who couldn’t get past the mistakes they made on the field and as a result, stagnated in their progress.

“In art, you’re going to get rejection and you have to learn to move past that,” he said. “And not everyone is going to like what you do, so you have to learn to have no fear of failure or rejection.”

Working primarily in Prismacolor, what he called “fancy wax pencils” and mixed media, Brown’s workshops in the past have been attended by a variety of people, he said, including an 85-year-old and college professors. He’s looking forward to hosting a workshop at Bison Days, a yearly event put on by the high school where students sign up for two days of mini courses. “I’m blown away by the roster of classes, like little internships for the students,” he said.

The open house for Brown on Saturday is being hosted in cooperation with the McCook Arts Council. The Sixth Floor art space on the sixth floor of the Keystone will also be open during that time for art tours.