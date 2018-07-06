Mayor seeks review of security maintenance after drowning

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has directed city staff to develop and implement policies concerning the maintenance of city-owned and city-operated security system following the death of a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who drowned after swimming illegally after hours in a city pool.

Bronin called for the review after meeting with various city departments to assess the status and maintenance of cameras and other security systems.

Authorities say the public pool where the boy drowned had a video surveillance system meant to detect trespassers, but it was broken.

While the city has made a point of installing security systems to improve public safety, Bonin says there has not been a strong set of policies and procedures for identifying, prioritizing and addressing breakdowns in those systems in a timely manner.