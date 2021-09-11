Maxwell brings shimmer, shine and smiles to NY Fashion Week RAGAN CLARK and JOCELYN NOVECK, Associated Press Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 8:35 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — At the end of Brandon Maxwell's show at New York Fashion Week, his models were doing something models don't usually do on runways: They were smiling.
Maybe that's because Maxwell had dressed them in clothes meant to project joy and fun — psychedelic patterns, shimmering fabrics and bright colors, in casual garments that evoked a day in the park or at the beach.
RAGAN CLARK and JOCELYN NOVECK