Maui County prepares wastewater dispute for Supreme Court

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii County is preparing to argue in court that its wastewater is not harming the coastline.

Hawaii News Now reported Friday that Maui County is expected to settle before facing the U.S. Supreme Court in November to dispute that its wastewater wells in Lahaina are not damaging to the environment.

Officials say the case involves treated wastewater injected into west Maui wells that eventually reach the ocean.

A council committee is expected to vote on a settlement resolution Sept. 3.

Plaintiffs say the wastewater is damaging reefs and polluting water, and is a major test of the National Clean Water Act.

Officials say the plaintiffs won their case in the federal appeals court.

County officials say it is a safe way to dispose of wastewater with no adverse effects.

