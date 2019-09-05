Maui County committee hears injection well case testimonies

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Environmental groups that sued over a Hawaii county's use of injection wells have testified before councilors who will decide whether to continue an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Maui News reported Wednesday that a majority of those testifying asked the county to withdraw its appeal of the case.

County officials say 99 people signed up to testify, but only 64 people spoke.

Officials say the committee is expected to vote on a settlement resolution Friday.

Several groups sued the county in 2012, saying treated wastewater injected into west Maui wells was damaging reefs and polluting water.

The U.S. District Court in Hawaii ruled in 2014 that the wells violated the federal Clean Water Act.

County officials say it's a safe way to dispose of wastewater without adverse effects.

