Massive tree-cutting project could aid imperiled sage grouse

This Aug. 15, 2019 photo shows a juniper tree cut down as part of a giant project to remove junipers encroaching on sagebrush habitat needed by imperiled sage grouse in southwestern Idaho. The Bruneau-Owyhee Sage-Grouse Habitat Project aims to remove junipers on 965 square miles (2,500 square kilometers) of state and federal land in Owyhee County. less This Aug. 15, 2019 photo shows a juniper tree cut down as part of a giant project to remove junipers encroaching on sagebrush habitat needed by imperiled sage grouse in southwestern Idaho. The Bruneau-Owyhee ... more Photo: Keith Ridler, AP Photo: Keith Ridler, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Massive tree-cutting project could aid imperiled sage grouse 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MURPHY, Idaho (AP) — The largest-ever project in the U.S. to remove thousands of juniper trees to help imperiled sage grouse has started in southwestern Idaho.

The Bruneau-Owyhee Sage-Grouse Habitat Project aims to remove junipers on 965 square miles (2,500 square kilometers) of state and federal land in Owyhee County.

Officials say the multi-year project that started this spring could become a template for other western states as junipers have expanded due to fire-suppression by humans and are taking over vast sagebrush areas and forcing out sage grouse.

Sage grouse survival is entirely dependent on sagebrush. Between 200,000 and 500,000 sage grouse remain, down from a peak population of about 16 million.

Environmental groups fought the project contending it was being driven by grazing interests.

But federal officials gave final approval earlier this year.