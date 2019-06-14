Massachusetts woman charged with stealing handbag

WESTPORT — A 62-year-old Greenfield, Massachusetts woman was charged with third degree larceny after stealing a handbag, police said.

On May 21, Westport officers were dispatched to a local retailer on a report of a stolen handbag valued at $2,875.

Store surveillance video captured a woman concealing the bag under her coat before exiting the store. According to police, the store’s staff recognized the suspect as a regular customer, Deborah Bunch.

On June 9, Bunch turned herself in at police headquarters on an outstanding warrant and was charged with third-degree larceny. Bunch posted $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 19.

