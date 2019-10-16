Massachusetts reports more vaping-related lung illnesses

BOSTON (AP) — Public health officials in Massachusetts are reporting 10 more confirmed or probable cases of vaping-related lung illnesses.

The Department of Public Health said Wednesday the 10 new cases brings to 29 the number of such illnesses among Massachusetts residents. Those cases have been reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department has received 152 reports of suspected vaping-related lung injuries. Sixty have been ruled out and 63 remain under investigation. One death has been blamed on an e-cigarette-related lung injury.

Twenty of the 29 patients with confirmed or probable cases reported vaping products with THC, the active ingredient found in marijuana.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker last month announced a statewide ban on the sale of vaping products, a measure that has been challenged in court.