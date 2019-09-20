Massachusetts reports 2nd death from mosquito-borne virus

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts public health officials say a second person has died from a rare, mosquito-borne virus.

The state Department of Public Health said Friday that laboratory testing has confirmed the case is the 10th human incidence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus this season. Officials say the victim was a man in his 70s from Bristol County.

The agency says there have also been eight confirmed animal cases of the virus, which can lead to serious brain damage or death.

There are 35 communities now at critical risk , 40 at high risk, and 128 at moderate risk for the virus. State officials are conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes Friday and through the weekend in Plymouth and Bristol counties.

Officials also said Friday they've confirmed the state's second human case of West Nile virus.