Massachusetts politicians look ahead to primary contests

BOSTON (AP) — Now that formal sessions are wrapped up, Beacon Hill lawmakers can look forward to spending more time talking to constituents and preparing for the fall elections — starting with the Sept. 4 primary.

For many, that means not breaking a sweat.

Of the 40 Senate seats, there are just seven contested Democratic primaries and no contested Republican races.

In two dozen races, there are no Republican candidates running, leaving the Democratic candidates a free shot. Democrats have also failed to nominate candidates in two Senate races.

Of the 160 House seats, there are just 35 contested Democratic primaries and six contested Republican primaries.

Republicans, vastly outnumbered in both chambers, aren't fielding candidates in more than 100 House races. Democrats have no candidates in more than a dozen races.