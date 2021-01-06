Massachusetts officer, business partner face gun charges

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer who also owns a gun store, as well as his business partner, were charged Wednesday with violating federal firearms laws, federal prosecutors said.

Daniel Whitman, 36, a Tyngsborough officer who lives in Pelham, New Hampshire, and Bin Lu, 49, a Chinese national who lives in Westford, are charged with conspiracy to violate provisions of the National Firearms Act by making, possessing and failing to register short-barreled rifles, as well as possessing a suppressor without proper registration, prosecutors said.