Massachusetts nursing homes press for bump in state funding

BOSTON (AP) — Nursing home residents, their families and administrators are planning to converge on the Statehouse to press for more funding.

Massachusetts has been experiencing a wave of nursing home closures. The industry has warned up to 35 nursing homes could close this year, on top of 20 that permanently shut their doors last year.

On Tuesday, protesters will gather on Beacon Hill to push for more funding.

They say the nursing home sector is facing a funding crisis and worker shortage. They say nearly 70% of residents rely on the state's Medicaid program — known as MassHealth — to pay for their care and the ability to hire and keep workers depends on state funding.

A state budget approved by the Massachusetts House would boost nursing home Medicaid reimbursements by $35 million.