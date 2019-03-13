Massachusetts native dies in Ethiopian airline crash

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who grew up in Massachusetts was one of the 157 people who died in an Ethiopian Airlines crash last weekend.

Family members say 24-year-old Samya Stumo was aboard the plane that crashed Sunday minutes after takeoff.

Stumo grew up in Sheffield and graduated from Mount Everett High School in 2010. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2015 and had just taken a job with ThinkWell, a global health organization.

Her grandmother, Laura Nader, an anthropology professor at the University of California Berkeley, tells The Boston Globe that Stumo was heading to Uganda for her first project for the group.

A UMass spokesman says Stumo was known "for engaging others by earning their respect, friendship and trust."

She was the grand-niece of consumer advocate Ralph Nader.