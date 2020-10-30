Massachusetts man sentenced for raping coworker's child

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities say repeatedly raped a coworker's child has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, prosecutors say.

Timothy Barker, 32, of Norton, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court to several charges including forcible child rape, according to a statement Thursday from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

The assaults occurred in 2012 and 2013 when the the victim was under 10 years old and Barker was 23.

The victim reported the assaults six years after they occurred. The victim's gender was not disclosed to better protect their identity, Quinn spokesman Gregg Miliote said.

Barker worked with the victim’s father and rented a room in their home, prosecutors said.

The victim was present in the courtroom during the sentencing on Tuesday and read a victim impact statement to the judge, prosecutors said.

“The defendant took advantage of his access to an 8-year-old child to commit repeated sexual assaults against the young victim who trusted him. The defendant engaged in persistent and very offensive sexual crimes against an innocent victim who should have been enjoying childhood,” Quinn said.