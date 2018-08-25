Massachusetts man dies in I-93 crash in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man died in a two-car crash on Interstate 93.

Police were notified of the crash just after 11 p.m. on Friday night. They say both vehicles involved in the crash rolled over multiple times in the town of Londonderry.

Police say the crash killed 38-year-old Ramiro Perinho of Haverhill, Massachusetts. It also injured 47-year-old Shane Dillon of Hudson, New Hampshire.

Police say an initial investigation shows that Perinho's vehicle lost control for an unknown reason before veering across the roadway and striking Dillon's vehicle. Both cars drove into a ditch and began to roll over.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say speed appears to have been a factor.