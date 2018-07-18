Massachusetts lawmakers weighing bills as deadline nears

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are planning to meet to continue working on a series of bills awaiting final votes before the end of the Legislature's formal session.

One bill expected to come up for debate Wednesday in the House would repeal a number of antiquated state laws, including one banning abortion.

The repeal is seen as a hedge against possible future rulings by a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate has already approved the measure.

Other bills awaiting action would regulate and tax short-term rentals offered by websites like Airbnb. Another would raise the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Lawmakers still need to approve a new state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

The Legislature's formal session ends July 31.