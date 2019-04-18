Massachusetts delegation weighs in on Mueller report

BOSTON (AP) — Members of Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation are weighing in on the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia and President Donald Trump, with some calling on Congress to hold public hearings.

Sen. Edward Markey told reporters Thursday the report paints "a deeply disturbing pattern of conduct by the president and members of his 2016 campaign." Markey said Mueller should testify before the House and Senate to explain his report to the American people.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president, also said Mueller should testify publicly before Congress.

Rep. Seth Moulton said Congress needs to focus on why Russian President Vladimir Putin worked to get Trump elected, calling Russia's election interference "the real threat to our nation."

Rep. Lori Trahan also called on Mueller to testify publicly.