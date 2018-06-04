Massachusetts asks residents to help count turkeys in state

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is trying to get a handle on the number of turkeys wandering its forests and city streets by conducting a survey to come up with a turkey estimate.

The survey, which runs through August 31, helps biologists determine productivity and compare long-term reproductive trends while providing an estimate of fall harvest potential.

The state is asking residents to participate by recording sightings of turkey hens, poults (newly-hatched turkeys), and males (both juvenile and adult). Biologists warn that very small poults may be difficult to spot in tall grass or brush.

Residents can report observations online or by downloading and printing a Turkey Brood Survey form and mailing in the completed form.

MassWildlife is interested in turkey brood observations from all regions of the state, including rural and developed areas.