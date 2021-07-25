Maryland using dogs to target alcohol in prisons

HAGERSTOWN, M.D. (AP) — The state of Maryland has begun to deploy dogs to sniff out illicit alcohol in correctional facilities.

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Robert Green told The Washington Post the new team of canines was created in part after he saw an increase in alcohol-related activities and overdoses during the coronavirus pandemic. Many prisoners were having their meals brought to their cells, increasing the access to ingredients that can be used to make alcohol.