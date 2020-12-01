Maryland's governor presses Washington for more virus aid

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and state Attorney General Brian E. Frosh are pressing leaders in Washington for more stimulus relief related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frederick News-Post reported Monday that the governor urged President-elect Joe Biden to prioritize a new stimulus package to help states and small businesses that are struggling. The state is approaching 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“States are already fighting an uphill battle to rebuild our economies and maintain essential services in education, health care, emergency operations and public safety,” the Republican wrote.

Hogan also tweeted that "Congress has failed to deliver a new stimulus package, American families have suffered and small businesses have permanently closed their doors. As lawmakers return to Washington, this critical relief must be their most urgent priority—no more excuses.”

Frosh, the state's Democratic AG, joined a coalition of attorneys general who are asking Congress to extend CARES Act funding through the end of next year. The CARES Act has provided more than $2 trillion in economic relief to state and local governments.

“The pandemic is not going to end Dec. 30,” Frosh said.