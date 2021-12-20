Maryland resumes reporting case data after cyberattack

BALTIMORE (AP) — For the first time since Maryland officials took state health department servers offline amid an apparent cyberattack earlier this month, coronavirus case numbers and positivity rate data were available again on the department’s website Monday, showing a jump in cases and the testing positivity rate.

Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader thanked a team of employees who worked to get the site back online, saying the data "is critical to our keeping the public informed and to further drive our COVID-fighting operations.”