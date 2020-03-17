Maryland postpones primary from April 28 to June 2

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan postponed the state's April 28 primary to June 2 on Tuesday, but the state is moving forward with a vote-by-mail special general election on April 28 to fill the congressional seat that was left vacant by the death of Elijah Cummings.

The Republican governor said his two main priorities are keeping Marylanders safe and protecting their constitutional right to vote. Hogan said Maryland has confirmed 57 cases of the coronavirus, a 54% increase from the day before.

“It would endanger public health to allow thousands of people to assembly in places like schools and senior centers which are already closed under the state of emergency, and it would put Marylanders at risk, especially the poll workers and election judges, most of whom are retirees and in the most vulnerable population,” Hogan said at a news conference.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Most people recover, but some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer severe illness, including pneumonia, which can lead to death.

The district Cummings represented includes a significant portion of Baltimore as well as Baltimore and Howard counties. Cummings died in October. In February, Democrat Kweisi Mfume and Republican Kimberly Klacik won special primary elections.

Hogan said a mail-in vote for the entire state could not be done, “but we didn't want to have people without representation for that long in that district.”

“We're going to encourage people to vote absentee as much as possible,” Hogan said.

