Maryland nursing homes fined for not providing virus info

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — At least two dozen Nursing homes have been fined by the state of Maryland because they failed to provide information on coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that 24 Medicare-certified facilities were fined between $250 to $750 in early May.

State officials said the facilities failed “to submit daily reporting information.” That violated an executive order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Fran Phillips, the state's deputy secretary for public health, said the rate of compliance for reporting was about 50 percent before the state started issuing fines. She said it was 98 percent on Saturday.

“We wanted to know where the vulnerabilities were,” Phillips said. “It was super super important that we got compliance.”

Nearly 12,000 staff and residents at Maryland long-term care facilities have contracted the virus, said Mike Ricci, Hogan’s spokesman. More than 1,700 have died.