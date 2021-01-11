Maryland lawmakers, governor, to focus on pandemic relief

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Maryland lawmakers will be gathering for their annual legislative session this week to focus largely on helping the state recover from the coronavirus pandemic and to take up policing reforms.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced a $1 billion COVID-19 relief plan Monday that will require legislative approval. It includes tax relief and payments of up to $450 for individuals and $750 for families in need who have claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit.