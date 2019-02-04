Maryland lawmakers form panel to weigh treasurer candidates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have formed a committee to consider candidates for the office of treasurer.

House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller announced the 10-member committee of state legislators Monday.

The treasurer is elected every four years by the General Assembly.

The treasurer serves as one of three members of the Board of Public Works, a powerful state board that approves state contracts. The governor and comptroller are the other two members. The treasurer also is the custodian of all stocks, bonds and other investments of the state and serves on a variety of boards.

Treasurer Nancy Kopp has applied for reappointment. A hearing for candidates is scheduled for next week. A vote is scheduled for Feb. 19 in a joint session of the legislature.