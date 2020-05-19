Maryland has first pediatric death from the coronavirus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is reporting its first pediatric death from the coronavirus.

Baltimore County officials said Tuesday a 15-year-old resident died after being infected by COVID-19. Officials say the individual had symptoms of an inflammatory syndrome associated with the COVID-19 infection that has been documented in children in New York and other locations.

Baltimore County has had 4,920 confirmed cases of the virus and 247 confirmed deaths.

Overall, Maryland reported a total of 41,546 cases of the virus on Tuesday. That’s up 1,784 cases from Monday. The state has confirmed 1,963 deaths so far. That’s up 60 from Monday. Maryland has had 167,112 negative tests for the virus. The state also reported that 1,421 people are hospitalized due to the virus, down 26 people from Monday.