Maryland governor announces expansion of vaccination phases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday when the next phases of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will take effect, with residents 60 and older becoming eligible starting next week and plans for all residents over 16 becoming eligible no later than April 27.
In what's known as Phase 2A, starting Tuesday, residents over 60 will be eligible, and they can now begin preregistering for an appointment at the state's mass vaccination sites on the phone or online, Hogan said. The governor said nearly 90% of COVID-19 deaths in the state have been in people over 60.