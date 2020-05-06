Marshall reschedules spring commencement for Aug. 8

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has rescheduled its spring commencement ceremony to Aug. 8

The university said in a news release that the location of the ceremony will be announced early this summer. The most likely venue will be the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

The statement said an outdoor venue could be considered if physical distancing and health guidelines prohibit the arena's use. If public health concerns prohibit the Aug. 8 date, Marshall will honor the Class of 2020 at a later date.

The originally scheduled ceremony on May 2 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updates will be posted online at www.marshall.edu/commencement.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.