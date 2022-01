WESTPORT — If someone ever needed something done or if they were in a difficult situation, Elisa Jensen said they would call her mother, Patricia Jensen.

While her mother was getting things organized and set up, she said you could most likely find her father, Jorgen Jensen, somewhere off chatting, laughing and just having fun.

“They were wonderful and they loved Westport so much,” Elisa Jensen said. “They were both really warm and friendly, but they were different.”

The couple of 60 years died on Dec. 22, 2021. The death was ruled accidental, caused by exposure to carbon monoxide, according to the state medical examiner. The family says they died peacefully in their home — together.

Patricia and Jorgen Jensen moved to Westport in 1961 shortly after getting married on a February day in one of the largest snowstorms in years to hit the East Coast. The couple formed lifelong bonds in Westport and got involved with the community every chance they had.

Elisa Jensen said her father was an outgoing and optimistic man. He was also “incredibly enthusiastic.” Her mother she described as witty and sharp.

“They were very devoted to their family,” she said. “The love of family and spending time together was really important to them. Nothing made them happier than being together with all of their children and grandchildren in the house in Westport.”

Eric Jensen, the couple’s son, said Christmas time was a very special time in their family. He said his father loved to sing and for many years, he would organize Christmas carolers to go around the neighborhood.

“He dragged me into it. I wasn’t really into singing. I was embarrassed, but not him — he loved to sing,” Eric Jensen said. “It was a way for him to connect with people. The caroling thing was something special. He did it just for the joy of it. There was no other reason.”

He said they were great parents.

“They were both supportive and they allowed me a lot of freedom growing up in the 70s,” he said. “I was able to explore the world with their backing and support.”

Both of his parents had a taste for international adventures.

After graduating from Lauralton Hall and then Sacred Heart University, Patricia Jensen traveled to Panama to work on the construction of the Panama Canal for General Electric, according to the couple’s joint obituary.

When she returned she began working for the Westport School system as an administrator at Saugatuck and Hillspoint elementary schools, and finally at Staples High School, where she was head of purchasing until her retirement in 2000.

Jorgen was born in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1930. He moved to the United States after being recruited by General Electric, which was seeking a group of Danish designers and engineers.

While working in Kentucky he helped develop the self-cleaning oven, according to their obituary. He was later transferred to Bridgeport where he met Patricia — who was born there in 1934 — and where he made major contributions to the development of a wide range of electronic devices, including smoke alarms and clock radios, Elisa Jensen said.

She said he was an incredibly creative person.

“He always used to say he would go to sleep with a problem and wake in the morning with the answer,” she said.

While Jorgen Jensen took pride in his work, it wasn’t always just about that. Eric Jensen said it was about experiences.

The elder Jensen served on the Westport RTM for nine consecutive terms. He was also a member of the Y's Men and the Hoot Owls, and loved playing with his bridge group once a week. He was also an avid gardener. At the senior center, he was in charge of the Senior Center Garden Club.

He loved to start his tomato plants in January each year, growing nearly 100 plants which he then gave to the Garden Club, friends, neighbors, as well as his daughter and her friends in Brooklyn, according to the couple’s obituary.

Senior Center Director Susan Pfister said the Jensens were regular attendees at the center and always came to eat a hot meal with their friends. Jorgen Jensen in particular worked hard with the staff to keep the garden “beautiful.”

“As Pat was aging, he took great care and concern for her and always helped her and assisted her in and out of the car,” Pfister said. “He was a real gentlemen and we’ll miss both of them dearly. I’ll miss her beautiful smile and I’ll miss his loud roaring laugh.”

Eric Jensen said that his father was outgoing. Growing up his dad did all sorts of things with him like hiking, canoeing, kayaking and sailing. He also coached his soccer and baseball teams “although he didn’t know anything about baseball.”

“Anything he could do to spend time with us he loved to,” Eric Jensen said.

Another activity that Jorgen Jensen often liked to do was ski. During the 1960s, he would hike the gear 6,000 feet up Mount Washington in New Hampshire to the Tuckerman Ravine and then spend 15 minutes skiing down. Eric Jensen said skies back then were seven feet long, made of wood and weighed about 50 pounds.

“I remember taking the hike with him once and it was difficult for us to get up to the ravine and we weren’t even carrying skies,” Eric Jensen said. “Somehow those guys in the 60s were just made out of tougher stuff.”

Patricia Jensen was also involved in the community and was also a longtime member of the Westport Women's Club.

“She was a terrific lady,” said Dorothy Curran, former president of Westport Women’s Club. “She was always thinking ahead for what we did for our fundraisers. She never let anything fall through the cracks.”

Elisa Jensen said her mother was a “caring” and “giving” person.

“My mom was a very take charge type of woman,” Eric Jensen said. “She was very smart and the type of person that made sure things got done and they were done right.”

The couple is survived by their three children, Elisa and her husband John McKay, Eric and his wife Michele Ryan, and Aline Maynard and her husband Garth, as well as seven grandchildren, Oona and Ciara McKay, Owen, Soren and Freya Ryan-Jensen, and Garth and Jenna Maynard, as well as George's beloved younger brother Steen Folmer Jensen and his wife, Kirsten Klein.

