Markets Right Now: Walmart leads gains for US stock indexes

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are sharply higher in midday trading on Wall Street following strong results from Walmart and signs of progress in defusing the trade dispute between China and the U.S.

Walmart jumped 10 percent Thursday after reporting stronger sales growth, including online. It also raised its forecasts for the year.

Investors were encouraged to see that China was sending a trade envoy to Washington, which would be the first talks between the two countries since June.

The S&P 500 index rose 26 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,844.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 360 points, or 1.4 percent, to 25,523. The Nasdaq composite rose 67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,841.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.89 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Strong results from Walmart and hopes for progress on trade with China are helping to send stock prices higher in early trading.

Walmart jumped 10 percent early Thursday after reporting stronger sales growth, including online. It also raised its forecasts for the year.

Investors were encouraged to see that China was sending a trade envoy to Washington, which would be the first talks between the two countries since June.

The S&P 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,837.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 279 points, or 1.1 percent, to 25,440. The Nasdaq composite rose 48 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,825.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.86 percent.