Markets Right Now: Stocks closing lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are closing lower Tuesday as losses in technology companies and banks outweighed gains elsewhere. Health care and energy companies had led the market higher for much of the morning. Volume was light during the half-day trading session ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

The S&P 500 index fell 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,713. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 132 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,174. The Nasdaq composite slipped 65 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,502.

Tesla slumped 7.2 percent after the electric car maker said its head of engineering has left the company.

Campbell Soup gained 1.8 percent after the New York Post reported an activist investor in in talks with shareholders about potentially selling the company.

___

12:00 p.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes are trading slightly higher Tuesday.

Campbell Soup is up 2.7 percent after the New York Post reported an activist investor in in talks with shareholders about potentially selling the company.

Tesla fell 5.2 percent after its chief engineer said he's leaving the company.

The shortened trading day will see the New York Stock Exchange close at 1 p.m. eastern ahead of Wednesday's Independence Day holiday.

The S&P 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,728. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,317. The Nasdaq composite slipped 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,549.

___

9:35 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes are opening higher Tuesday.

Energy stocks are leading the way as the price of U.S. crude jumps above $75 a barrel.

Newfield Exploration jumped 3.3 percent and Apache rose 3.4 percent, while Marathon Oil was 3.2 percent higher in early trading.

Campbell Soup is up 3.7 percent after the New York Post reported an activist investor in in talks with shareholders about potentially selling the company.

The shortened trading day will see the New York Stock Exchange close at 1 p.m. eastern ahead of Wednesday's Independence Day holiday.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,734. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 122 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,426. The Nasdaq composite slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,562.