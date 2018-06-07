Markets Right Now: Stocks end mixed as the tech sector sags

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street as technology companies took their worst losses in six weeks but energy companies rose along with oil prices.

A small loss for the S&P 500 ended a four-day winning streak for the index.

Energy companies rallied as the price of U.S. crude oil rose almost 2 percent. Chevron climbed 2.9 percent.

Smaller companies fell. Like technology companies, they've done far better than the rest of the market recently.

The S&P 500 slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,770.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 95 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,241, largely thanks to a big gain in McDonald's. The Nasdaq composite lost 54 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,635.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.92 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are mixed in midday trading as gains for energy companies are mostly canceled out by losses for technology stocks.

The price of crude oil rose 1.7 percent Thursday. Chevron jumped 3.1 percent.

Packaged foods maker J.M. Smucker dropped 5 percent after issuing a weak quarterly report and a disappointing forecast for the year.

Conn's soared 20 percent after the retailer reported much higher earnings than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,772.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 132 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,278. The Nasdaq composite lost 47 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,641.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.97 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for a fifth straight gain.

Energy companies and banks rose more than the rest of the market in early trading Thursday. Chevron rose 1.5 percent and Bank of New York Mellon climbed 1.5 percent.

Conn's soared 25 percent after the retailer reported much higher earnings than analysts were expecting.

Food maker J.M. Smucker sank 8 percent after reporting a weak quarter.

The S&P 500 index was up 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,774.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,205. The Nasdaq composite edged down 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,683.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.97 percent.