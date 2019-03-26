Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as technology companies and banks notch solid gains.

Apple climbed 1 percent early Tuesday a day after announcing a suite of new services to run on its devices. JPMorgan Chase added 1.3 percent.

Bed Bath & Beyond soared 25 percent in heavy trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that the troubled retailer is being targeted by three activist investors.

The S&P 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,821.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220 points, or 0.9 percent, to 25,737. The Nasdaq added 70 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,708.

Bond prices fell, sending yields slightly higher. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.44 percent.