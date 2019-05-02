Markets Right Now: Stocks are off to a mixed start

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as losses in industrial and energy companies are offset slightly by gains in banks and technology companies.

Fluor, an engineering and construction company, plunged 26% in early trading Thursday after reporting a big loss in the most recent quarter.

Marathon Oil sank 4.2% after reporting revenue fell short of estimates.

Elsewhere, Disney fell 1.9%, and cable TV and media company Comcast gave up 1.3%

The S&P 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,925.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, to 26,413. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,066.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.52%.