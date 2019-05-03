Markets Right Now: Jobs report, earnings send stocks higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors found plenty to like in a robust jobs report and more solid earnings from U.S. companies.

Banks and consumer-focused led the gainers in early trading Friday. JPMorgan Chase rose 1% and Hanesbrands rose 2.6%.

Amazon rose 2.2% after CNBC reported that Warren Buffett's company was buying the company's stock.

The government reported that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs last month, a strong number. The unemployment rate fell to a five-decade low.

The S&P 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,933.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.6%, to 26,457. The Nasdaq rose 50 points, or 0.6%, to 8,086.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.53%.