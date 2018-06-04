Marion Democrat files to run for Indiana state auditor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Marion Common Council President Joselyn Whitticker is seeking the Democratic nomination for state auditor.

Whitticker filed paperwork to run for the office on Monday. Next she must be nominated by a majority of delegates at the Indiana Democratic Party's state convention, which will be held June 16.

Her candidacy is supported by top Democrats, including state Chairman John Zody.

Whitticker's campaign says she was a teacher and school administrator for 35 years. She currently owns an education consulting business and serves as president of the Marion branch of the NAACP.

She was on the Marion Common Council for four years until 2016, serving as council president for part of that time.

She would face current Republican state Auditor Tera Klutz, who was appointed to the position last year.