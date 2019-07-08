Marion County agency reports 18 cases of intestinal illness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials in Indianapolis say a hard-to-kill intestinal parasite is showing up in swimming pools in Indiana's most-populous county.

The Marion County Public Health Department says it's confirmed 18 cases of cryptosporidiosis (krip-toh-spor-id-ee-OH'-sis) so far this year. That's 10 more than at this time last year.

The Indianapolis Star reports the parasite that's often referred to as "crypto" spreads through the feces of infected humans or animals, and can survive up to 10 days in chlorinated pool water.

People infected with the parasite experience diarrhea and often other symptoms, including stomach cramps or pain, dehydration and nausea.

Word of the Marion County cases comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said crypto outbreaks nationwide have increased by an average of 13% each year from 2009 to 2017.

