Maricopa County to give election materials to Arizona Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials agreed Wednesday to turn over a raft of election data and copies of all ballots from November's election to Republicans who control the Arizona Senate, settling a bitter dispute over subpoenas issued by the lawmakers who question how President Joe Biden won Arizona.
The agreement ends a three-week fight in which the Republican-majority county board said the Senate's requests were far out of bounds and likely to expose private voter information for political reasons.